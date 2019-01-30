E Pluribus Unum, Still?

Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, “the big game” is a dumb way to refer to the Super Bowl.

If you were to pick a moment in U.S. history that put it on the path to polarization, you could do worse than Watergate. What followed were the blue and red bubbles staked out by CNN in the ‘80s, Fox News in the ‘90s, and social media in the 2000s. Princeton professors Kevin Kruse and Julian Zelizer lived through that history, created a course on it, and cover it in their new book, Fault Lines: A History of the United States Since 1974.

In the Spiel, Chris Christie’s new book.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.