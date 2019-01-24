The Dismissal of Kamala Harris

Listen to Slate’s The Gist:
On The Gist, you can’t give Ann Coulter a win.
Rick Pitino is a former American basketball coach who experienced a number of scandals in the past few years, leading him to leave America for the Greek Basket League. But how did a renowned basketball coach find himself coaching in Greece? Journalist Michael Sokolove is here with the story. Sokolove’s new book is The Last Temptation of Rick Pitino: A Story of Corruption, Scandal, and the Big Business of College Basketball.
In the Spiel, dismissing Kamala Harris.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.