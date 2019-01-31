Sen. Rand Paul Awarded $580,000 by Kentucky Jury for 2017 Lawn Care Assault

Sen. Rand Paul said he feared for his life during the assault. Win McNamee/Getty Images

A Kentucky jury awarded Republican Sen. Rand Paul more than $580,000 Wednesday in a lawsuit against his next-door neighbor who tackled the two-term senator, breaking six of his ribs during a 2017 landscaping dispute outside Paul’s home. The neighbor, 60-year-old anesthesiologist Rene Boucher, pleaded guilty in March to assaulting Paul, who he says was stacking brush near his yard in a gated Bowling Green community. Boucher said Paul repeatedly piled brush near the border of the two properties and the day before the incident Boucher had ignited a brush pile left by Paul with gasoline, causing an explosion that left the neighbor with burns. The next day, the long-simmering lawn care dispute boiled over when Paul again cleared brush and Bouche said he’d “had enough.”

The jury deliberated for less than two hours after the three-day trial, where Paul had testified he feared for his life after being slammed to the ground by his enraged neighbor. “The thought crossed my mind that I may never get up from this lawn again,” the former presidential candidate told the jury. Paul recounted that he didn’t hear Boucher coming to blindside him because he was wearing noise-cancelling headphones. During the trial, Boucher described the altercation as “two minutes of my life I wish I could take back.”

The jury awarded Paul $375,000 in punitive damages, $200,000 for pain and suffering, in addition to $7,834 for medical expenses. Boucher’s attorney said they planned to appeal the amount of the punitive damages award. Paul had asked for $500,000 in compensatory damages and up to $1 million in punitive damages. Boucher has already served 30 days in prison for assaulting a member of Congress, though federal prosecutors are appealing for a longer, 21-month sentence.