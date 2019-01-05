Amicus

Chief Justice John Roberts, a Rock, and a Hard Place

How will the chief justice reconcile his conservatism with his institutionalism in a divided court?

By

Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Joan Biskupic, CNN legal analyst and author of the upcoming book The Chief: The Life and Turbulent Times of Chief Justice John Roberts, to unpack John Roberts’ State of the Judiciary address and to examine the state of the chief justice.

