Will #MeToo Face the Music?

On The Gist, Joni Ernst’s divorce filing.

When Jessica Hopper started out writing about music, trolls and affronted fans didn’t tweet at you; they wrote you a letter. The world’s move to digital has changed that, and helped bring about the #MeToo movement. But despite R. Kelly’s fall, Hopper says the rest of the music industry may prove resistant to change. Hopper is the author of a new memoir, Night Moves.

In the Spiel, the Covington Catholic teens aren’t the disease, they’re a symptom.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.