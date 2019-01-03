No stones cast: Jerry Falwell Jr. has been an ardent Trump advocate for years, but in a New Year’s Day interview, he went even further, claiming that it was “immoral” for evangelicals to not support Trump and that the president could do nothing that would endanger his endorsement. Ruth Graham studies the startling hypocrisy of Falwell’s viewpoint and the moral contradictions evangelical Trump supporters have to live with.

Meter of a man: After analyzing Robert Mueller’s prose, Thomas Deans finds that his peculiar writing style, which takes care to “shepherd the reader from sentence to sentence” is not just for the legal world but for anyone who is even remotely interested in seeing the work.

Anti-antihero? In an age of calling out dangerous, predatory behaviors, TV’s antihero trope bears the burden of balancing nuanced, complex storytelling against making the same old mistakes. As Emily J. Smith writes, “most audiences have grown weary of demonstrably bad men who we’re expected to tirelessly root for.”

An American in Chelsea: Twenty-year-old soccer phenom Christian Pulisic was just snapped up by the illustrious Premier League team Chelsea for nearly $73 million. That check is the biggest transfer fee ever for an American player (by a multitude of three) and makes him the third-most expensive player in Chelsea history. Has U.S. soccer finally made it? Ryan O’Hanlon has all the answers to your burning Pulisic questions.

For fun: A feline fortress of solitude.

Like the narrator of a 1950s filmstrip,

Vicky