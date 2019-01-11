Wisconsin Teenager Jayme Closs Found Alive Three Months After Alleged Abduction

Jayme Closs Barron County Sheriff’s Department/Facebook

Jayme Closs, the 13-year-old Wisconsin girl whose disappearance after the deaths of her parents horrified the state and rallied thousands of volunteers to join the search, has been found alive, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department reported in a Facebook post Thursday night.

A suspect has also been arrested in connection with her disappearance, the sheriff’s department said. Authorities held back from giving any more information about the suspect’s identity but confirmed the suspect was arrested 11 minutes after Jayme was found.

The news brought relief to the community of Barron, where Jayme had lived nearby with her parents James, 56, and Denise, 46, and shocked the rural town of Gordon 70 miles to the north—where Jayme, dirty and malnourished, surfaced Thursday afternoon.

According to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Jayme was rescued after she reportedly escaped and found a woman who had been walking her dog. That woman, identified by USA Today as a social worker named Jeanne Nutter, said she saw Jayme walking toward her, yelling for help. Nutter, unsure of where the potential abductor could be and determined to get Jayme to a safe place, took her to a neighbor’s home. “This is Jayme Closs! Call 911!” Nutter told the neighbor, a local teacher. Jayme, as the neighbor described her to the the Star-Tribune, was “a skinny, dirty girl with matted hair, wearing shoes too big for her feet.”

The neighbor told the Star-Tribune that Jayme appeared “pretty flat” emotionally and that she said she did not know where she was. She said from the conversation she believed Jayme had been in Gordon for most of her disappearance.

Jayme disappeared on Oct. 15, when sheriff’s deputies arrived at her family’s home to find the door kicked in and both of her parents shot to death. In the months that followed, authorities pursued thousands of tips, and at one point, 2,000 volunteers gathered to conduct a search of rural Barron County, according to the Associated Press.

After police arrived, Jayme was taken to a hospital, according to the Star-Tribune, and reunited with family. Nutter told USA Today that while Jayme had appeared to be in shock, she otherwise looked physically unharmed.