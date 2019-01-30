I Am a Working Middle-Class Parent but I Also Don’t Know How Much a Box of Cheerios Costs

Howard Schultz at an event for his new book on Jan. 28 in New York City. Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, who is publicly considering an “independent centrist” presidential campaign, appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe program on Wednesday. Morning Joe is a notoriously centrist-friendly program, but the hosts didn’t go easy on Schultz, questioning the electoral viability of an independent campaign and pressing him skeptically on his claim that he could solve long-running political disputes over complex issues like health care by getting everyone in a room together to hash things out. They also stumped him by asking about 18-ounce boxes of Cheerios:

Morning Joe Asks Howard Schultz How Much a Box of Cheerios Costs. He Does Not Know. https://t.co/pWamUnIpge pic.twitter.com/R3DkHyV3xt — Mediaite (@Mediaite) January 30, 2019

This is a classic political “gotcha” technique that harkens back to a possibly apocryphal anecdote about George H.W. Bush being stunned by the existence of a grocery-store checkout scanner. It often involves asking for the price of a gallon of milk, so credit Morning Joe for switching up the item in question in case Schultz’s high-priced handlers had briefed him on the latest swings in the milk market.

Here’s the thing about the whole genre of question, though: It doesn’t really speak to whether you are a regular person who buys regular groceries. Does it? As a case in point I, a middle-class father of two who does the grocery shopping for a family with a non-extravagant paycheck-to-paycheck budget—a person who ate instant ramen for lunch today to save money, and because it is delicious—do not know how much a box of Cheerios costs, much less which size is “18 ounces.”

I mean, I know that it’s not one dollar and it’s not ten dollars. I know that I usually spend about $30 at the grocery store and I have to go every other day or so. I know how much the things I cut out of my budget when I need to save money cost, like Chipotle burritos and iced coffees, because they’re purchased individually. I know how much things cost when they come in non-fancy and splurge-level fancy varieties, like cheddar cheese (as little as $2.50 for the store brand, up to $4.99 for the ostensibly higher-class kind). But since my children are fairly “inelastic” in their relentless demand for perishable basic starches and milk, and there’s only one grocery store that’s convenient to where I live, those aren’t items I’m doing a lot of comparison shopping on.

Right-wing pundit Ben Shapiro agrees with me:

I buy Cheerios regularly and have no idea, because I just toss the box into the cart and then rack it all up on my credit card. I’d guess I’m not alone. https://t.co/GR4fzTPcx3 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 30, 2019

All the way across the aisle, from conservative guy to independent bazillionaire to Slate blogger, no one knows how much Cheerios cost!