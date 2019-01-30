I Am a Working Middle-Class Parent but I Also Don’t Know How Much a Box of Cheerios Costs

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, who is publicly considering an “independent centrist” presidential campaign, appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe program on Wednesday. Morning Joe is a notoriously centrist-friendly program, but the hosts didn’t go easy on Schultz, questioning the electoral viability of an independent campaign and pressing him skeptically on his claim that he could solve long-running political disputes over complex issues like health care by getting everyone in a room together to hash things out. They also stumped him by asking about 18-ounce boxes of Cheerios:
This is a classic political “gotcha” technique that harkens back to a possibly apocryphal anecdote about George H.W. Bush being stunned by the existence of a grocery-store checkout scanner. It often involves asking for the price of a gallon of milk, so credit Morning Joe for switching up the item in question in case Schultz’s high-priced handlers had briefed him on the latest swings in the milk market.
Here’s the thing about the whole genre of question, though: It doesn’t really speak to whether you are a regular person who buys regular groceries. Does it? As a case in point I, a middle-class father of two who does the grocery shopping for a family with a non-extravagant paycheck-to-paycheck budget—a person who ate instant ramen for lunch today to save money, and because it is delicious—do not know how much a box of Cheerios costs, much less which size is “18 ounces.”
I mean, I know that it’s not one dollar and it’s not ten dollars. I know that I usually spend about $30 at the grocery store and I have to go every other day or so. I know how much the things I cut out of my budget when I need to save money cost, like Chipotle burritos and iced coffees, because they’re purchased individually. I know how much things cost when they come in non-fancy and splurge-level fancy varieties, like cheddar cheese (as little as $2.50 for the store brand, up to $4.99 for the ostensibly higher-class kind). But since my children are fairly “inelastic” in their relentless demand for perishable basic starches and milk, and there’s only one grocery store that’s convenient to where I live, those aren’t items I’m doing a lot of comparison shopping on.
Right-wing pundit Ben Shapiro agrees with me:
All the way across the aisle, from conservative guy to independent bazillionaire to Slate blogger, no one knows how much Cheerios cost!
Support our journalism
Help us continue covering the news and issues important to you—and get ad-free podcasts and bonus segments, members-only content, and other great benefits.Join Slate Plus