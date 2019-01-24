Trumpcast

How the FBI Investigates a President

Putting your feelings aside to do your duty.

Virginia Heffernan talks to former FBI agent and CNN contributor Asha Rangappa about the procedural end of investigative work, from documentation and justification to putting your head down and just doing the next right thing.

