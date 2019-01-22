Trumpcast

The Democratic Approach to Immigration in 2020

Exploring Democratic polls on support for the border wall.

León Krauze talks to Simon Rosenberg, president of Washington-based think tank NDN, about recent polls indicating more Democrats may be supporting Trump’s border wall. Plus, deep considerations for how 2020 Democratic candidates could approach immigration.

Podcast produced by Melissa Kaplan, with help from Maria Elena Ochoa.

Donald Trump Immigration Podcasts