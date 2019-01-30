The Good Fight Podcast

Fight the (Monopoly) Power

How big companies are transforming small towns—and what to do about it.

By

In this episode of The Good Fight, Yascha Mounk talks to James Bloodworth, author of Hired, about how the impact that Amazon warehouses have had on small British towns, a viable political program for the far left, and the shortcomings of Jeremy Corbyn.

