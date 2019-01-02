My God, We’ve Really Gone Too Far This Time

The headquarters of the Securities and Exchange Commission in D.C. Jim Bourg/Reuters

The piles of human waste accumulating in national parks and the people who prevent terrorist attacks not getting paid were one thing, but it looks like the partial government shutdown has now really crossed the line into being a major disaster:

Btw - shutdown impacts run the gamut: a source tells me the SEC is no longer processing registration for new hedge funds. https://t.co/9L42g5Di20 — Eric Katz (@EricM_Katz) January 2, 2019

Nooooooooooooooo!!!!!!!!

How will our society reap the benefits of efficient, liquid capital allocation without hedge funds???

But, seriously, per its website, the Securities and Exchange Commission is currently operating under a shutdown plan that involved furloughing more than 4,000 employees on Dec. 27. Probably not a great feeling for those individuals to be missing paychecks because the president can’t get Mexico to pay for his racism wall.