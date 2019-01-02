My God, We’ve Really Gone Too Far This Time

The piles of human waste accumulating in national parks and the people who prevent terrorist attacks not getting paid were one thing, but it looks like the partial government shutdown has now really crossed the line into being a major disaster:
Nooooooooooooooo!!!!!!!!
How will our society reap the benefits of efficient, liquid capital allocation without hedge funds???
But, seriously, per its website, the Securities and Exchange Commission is currently operating under a shutdown plan that involved furloughing more than 4,000 employees on Dec. 27. Probably not a great feeling for those individuals to be missing paychecks because the president can’t get Mexico to pay for his racism wall.