Four Police Officers Shot in Houston Drug Raid

Five Houston police officers were taken to the hospital following a shootout Monday evening as they tried to serve a search warrant on a house in the southeastern part of the city as part of a drug raid. Four of the officers were shot and one other was injured during the exchange that left two suspects dead, according to police. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo told reporters that two of the officers were shot in the neck and are undergoing surgery and in critical condition.

Acevedo said that about a dozen narcotics officers, following a tip from a neighbor about possible drug sales at the home, were serving a search warrant, backed up by a half-dozen patrol officers. As they breached the front door, they immediately came under fire from one or two people inside with semiautomatic weapons, the chief said. Four officers were struck, and a fifth received a knee injury not from gunfire. An unknown number of officers returned fire, killing two people inside the home. Authorities have not released their names.

HAPPENING NOW: HPD blocking off streets near the scene where 5 officers were shot. They’re rerouting drivers out of the neighborhood. One officer told me, “It’s still unsafe over here. Please turn around.” #abc13 pic.twitter.com/br77j52hjA — Chauncy Glover (@ChauncyOnTV) January 29, 2019

“This evening’s horrific attack on police officers is a solemn reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday night. “… I ask all Texas to join Cecilia and me in praying for the officers injured and for the continued safety of all law enforcement officers who protect our communities.”