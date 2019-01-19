Update, Jan. 19, 2019: On the evening of Friday, Jan. 18, after production of this episode of Amicus had wrapped, special counsel spokesman Peter Carr issued the following statement: “BuzzFeed’s description of specific statements to the Special Counsel’s Office, and characterization of documents and testimony obtained by this office, regarding Michael Cohen’s Congressional testimony are not accurate.” Ben Smith, editor in chief of BuzzFeed News, says the publication stands by its reporting.

Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Asha Rangappa, a former FBI special agent specializing in counterintelligence investigations and now a senior lecturer at Yale University’s Jackson Institute for Global Affairs. Together, they unpack the counterintelligence angle of the Mueller probe.

