Big Tent Primaries

On The Gist, pairing 2020 candidates with Oscar-nominated films.

In the interview, don’t take a shot every time Donna Brazile calls herself one of the Democratic Party’s “original gangsters.” But it’s true: she’s been at the heart of its workings for decades. In 2020, she plans on keeping out of the Democratic primaries, all while keeping up with the many rule changes they’ve adopted since 2016. Brazile is the co-author of For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics.

In the Spiel, an analysis of Trump’s shutdown backdown.

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.