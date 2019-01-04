Florida Senate Pays $900,000 to Aide Who Alleged Retaliation Over Sexual Harassment Accusations

The Florida State Capitol building in Tallahassee, Florida. Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images

The Florida state Senate has paid $900,000 to the law firm of an aide who accused its leaders of retaliating against her for accusing a former senator of sexual harassment, according to documents released Thursday. As part of the settlement, the aide resigned and the Senate continued to deny any wrongdoing.

The dispute arose after Rachel Perrin Rogers, an aide for another senator, accused former Republican Sen. Jack Latvala, the budget chairman, of harassing her. According to the Associated Press, she accused Latvala of groping her in a Capitol elevator and elsewhere, and she said he often commented on her appearance and stared at her chest while she tried to talk about legislative issues. She and five other women had anonymously told Politico in 2017 about being harassed by Latvala. Perrin Rogers went on to file a confidential claim with the Senate, and she went public with her claim after details about her identity leaked and she learned Latvala had read her unredacted filing, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The Senate then conducted two independent investigations, one of which found that Perrin Rogers’ claims of groping and verbal harassment were likely true, and the other of which found that Latvala had likely broken the law by trading votes in exchange for sex acts with a former lobbyist. After the investigations concluded, the state, citing insufficient evidence, declined to press charges, and Latvala resigned.

According to Perrin Rogers, Senate leaders then retaliated against her, scaling down her responsibilities and launching an investigation based on an internal complaint by an ally of Latvala’s. In January 2018, Perrin Rogers filed a complaint against the legislature with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. She also alleged the Senate knew “or should have known” of Latvala’s misconduct and failed to protect employees.

The Senate denied the allegations and even counter-sued the EEOC. But in December, after mediation, the Senate settled with Perrin Rogers with the requirement she resign and never again seek a job with the Florida state Senate. Prominent Florida politicians also avoided having to testify under oath. It’s not clear how much of the $900,000 will be paid to Perrin Rogers after legal fees.

According to the AP, Latvala was not the only legislator to be accused of misconduct in 2017. Democratic Sen. Jeff Clemens resigned after admitting to an affair with a lobbyist, and former state Rep. Rich Workman resigned from a position on the commission overseeing the state’s utility industry after a state senator accused him of groping her and making inappropriate comments at a Republican fundraiser.