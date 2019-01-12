Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s star power isn’t something to fear. Especially if you’re a Democrat.

“The world is a very dangerous place!” as a statement from President Donald Trump’s desk once put it. Eurasia Group president Ian Bremmer gets that, which is why his firm writes a list of top geopolitical risks at the start of every year. In 2019, these include America’s response to growing tech and A.I. dominance from China, presidential elections in Ukraine and Nigeria, and cyberwar. Bremmer is also the founder of GZero Media and hosts its podcast, GZero World With Ian Bremmer.

In the Spiel, ringing in the year’s first Lobstar of the Antentwig.

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.