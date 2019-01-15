Witness Claims El Chapo Paid Former Mexican President a $100 Million Bribe

Former Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, who held office from 2012 to 2018. Martin Bernetti/Getty Images

In a particularly shocking claim in a trial filled with salacious details, a witness at the trial of Joaquín Guzmán Loera, also known as El Chapo, alleged Tuesday that former Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto had accepted a $100 million bribe from the drug kingpin.

The accusation came from Alex Cifuentes Villa, a Colombian drug lord who worked closely with El Chapo from 2007 to 2013. When asked if “Mr. Guzmán paid a bribe of $100 million to President Peña Nieto,” Cifuentes answered directly, “yes.”

According to Reuters, Cifuentes testified that Peña Nieto reached out to El Chapo first and asked for $250 million. Peña Nieto ultimately accepted the terms at $100 million and was paid by an intermediary in October 2012, when he was president-elect, according to Cifuentes.

If the allegations are true, it would mark a new height for the Sinaloa cartel’s reach into the country’s institutions. El Chapo’s trial, which began in November, has detailed payoffs to police and government officials in Mexico and alleged a cozy relationship with corrupt American drug agents.

Peña Nieto denied earlier, vague claims about corruption in the Mexican leadership. He has not yet responded to the latest allegations.

According to the New York Times, lawyers for El Chapo told the judge in the first week of the trial that a witness would testify that two Mexican presidents had taken bribes from the Sinaloa cartel. The judge forbade the testimony, saying it would embarrass people not directly involved in the case.