On The Gist, president Trump is far from tough on Russia, and too many news talk shows let his allies make that claim.

In the interview, Jennifer Traig thought she knew what she was getting into when she became a parent, until “washing diarrhea out of neckfolds” came along. In her latest book, she turns to history to sort the parenting techniques and philosophies that are worth keeping from those that aren’t. Traig is the author of Act Natural: A Cultural History of Misadventures in Parenting.

In the Spiel, Republicans are speaking out against congressman Steve King for his racist comments. But how about some action?

Email: thegist@slate.com

Twitter: @slategist

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.