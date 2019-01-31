The Gist

Medicare for All, Dissent From None

If Democrats insist there’s only one right answer on health care, they risk squabbling their way to defeat in 2020.

By

Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

Listen to The Gist via Apple PodcastsOvercastSpotifyStitcher, or Google Play

On The Gist, this one is brought to you by the letter T.

In the interview, does using a stool really help your stool? Can the Squatty Potty offer any actual health benefits or is that smooth dookie all in your mind? Maybe the contraption’s popular just because it rhymes… Anyway, Maria Konnikova is here to judge, appropriately, whether that is bullshit.

In the Spiel, Medicare is only a minefield if Democrats make it one.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.

Health Care Podcasts