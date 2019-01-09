The Gist

Will Donald Trump’s Oval Office address contain any truth at all?

On The Gist, do presidential addresses change anything?

In the interview, NPR’s David Folkenflik joins us to talk about Donald Trump’s Oval Office address. Should the networks give airtime to someone so averse to facts, even if he is the president? Is there any precedent for this? And what repercussions for lying will Trump face, if any?

In the Spiel, 5G networks.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.

