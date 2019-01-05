The Gist

What’s Wrong With Motherf—er?

It’s often used when shaking one’s head in disbelief, and President Trump inspires a lot of that.

By

Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

Listen to The Gist via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play

On The Gist, works produced 75 years ago are now entering the public domain. And some are what 2019 would call “problematic.”

David Bowie once sang that we can all be heroes … but villainy is where it’s really at. In the Ringer podcast Villains, host Shea Serrano and his guests analyze film’s best baddies to figure out their true motives and chances at redemption. What makes The Silence of the Lambs Hannibal Lecter the most memorable villain of all? How justified is Amy Dunne in Gone Girl? And are there any villains they won’t even touch?

In the Spiel, Rep. Rashida Tlaib used a bad word. But boy, it’s also such a great word.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.

Congress House of Representatives Podcasts