On The Gist, works produced 75 years ago are now entering the public domain. And some are what 2019 would call “problematic.”

David Bowie once sang that we can all be heroes … but villainy is where it’s really at. In the Ringer podcast Villains, host Shea Serrano and his guests analyze film’s best baddies to figure out their true motives and chances at redemption. What makes The Silence of the Lambs’ Hannibal Lecter the most memorable villain of all? How justified is Amy Dunne in Gone Girl? And are there any villains they won’t even touch?

In the Spiel, Rep. Rashida Tlaib used a bad word. But boy, it’s also such a great word.

