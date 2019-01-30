Damn, It’s Cold!

The Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis on Tuesday. Stephen Maturen/AFP/Getty Images

It’s cold out!

Wind chills are in the -60s in Minnesota. That’s cold!

It’s so cold that even the postal service is suspending deliveries in some parts of the Midwest. Yikes!

It’s -21 in Chicago, a record for today’s date, and it might get cold enough to break the city’s all-time low-temperature mark of -27. Wow!

It’s -33 in Fargo. That’s cold—and yet still a far cry from Fargo’s all-time cold record, which is -48. Negative 48 …. now that’s real cold!

It’s even cold in places that aren’t usually cold. It’s 25 in Memphis—pretty cold, for Memphis!

It’s not quite as cold on the East Coast as in the Midwest, but it’s still getting colder. The temperature is expected to drop as low as 6 tonight in New York City, with “snow squalls” and winds as high as 46 MPH expected during rush hour—which means it’s going to be a real fun time to pick my son up from daycare and push him eleven blocks home!

The low temperatures are expected to last several more days, the National Weather Service says!

It’s too cold!

Damn!