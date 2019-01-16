Jared Kushner, left, and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie look on during a White House meeting on March 29, 2017. Nicholas Kamm/Getty Images

In November 2016, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was booted from his job as Donald Trump’s transition team chairman. Now, Christie has revealed that he blames Kushner for his ousting, alleging that Kushner held a grudge from when Christie prosecuted his father, Charles Kushner, a decade earlier.

In his upcoming book, Let Me Finish, Christie blasts Kushner, alleging that Steve Bannon, Trump’s then campaign chief, confirmed that Kushner was behind Christie’s dismissal, the Guardian reported Tuesday.

According to Christie’s account, Bannon, tasked with delivering the news to Christie at Trump Tower in Manhattan, admitted to Kushner’s role once Christie threatened to go to the press and blame Bannon. “Steve Bannon … made clear to me that one person and one person only was responsible for the faceless execution that Steve was now attempting to carry out,” Christie writes. “Jared Kushner, still apparently seething over events that had occurred a decade ago.”

According to the book, Bannon added, “The kid’s been taking an ax to your head with the boss ever since I got here.”

In 2005, Christie, then a federal attorney, prosecuted Charles Kushner for witness tampering and tax evasion. The case arose from a messy family drama in which Charles Kushner hired a sex worker to seduce his brother-in-law, filmed them having sex, and sent the tape to his own sister in an attempt to blackmail the couple into silence over their knowledge of Charles’ financial crimes. Kushner served more than a year in federal prison in Alabama.

According to the book, Jared Kushner asked Trump, in front of Christie, not to make the former New Jersey governor his transition chairman. Kushner allegedly told Trump that his father was unfairly imprisoned for so long, arguing that the sex tape and blackmail “was a family matter, a matter to be handled by the family or by the rabbis.”