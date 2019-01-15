Double-dog dare you, SCOTUS: A federal judge obliterated the Trump administration’s plans to include a citizenship-based question in the 2020 census, Mark Joseph Stern writes. In addition to deconstructing the various ways the commerce secretary violated established law in trying to make this happen, Judge Jesse Furman also issued a read-between-the-lines challenge to the Supreme Court, which may take up the case.

Barr sinister: William Barr showed up to his confirmation hearing Tuesday with the goal of assuaging an anxious nation. The attorney general nominee succeeded, delivering what Andrew Cohen calls a “bravura performance,” managing to look serious, somber, and sober. But don’t be fooled, Cohen insists: Barr is still unfit to oversee the Mueller investigation.

A populist ruse: Earlier this month, Tucker Carlson railed against unfettered free markets on his nightly news show, a wholehearted break from traditional conservative ideology. Has he become a radical socialist? Absolutely not. Rather, his monologue made very clear that he’s concerned about capitalism’s effect on white working-class families only—the inherent bigotry remains. Adam Kotsko breaks it down.

No hope for hopepunk: Author Lee Konstantinou notes that science fiction these days is hopelessly indebted to cyberpunk, attaching the -punk suffix to this thing and that (sharkpunk????) while hardly adding any innovations. Why is this the case? It may be because our world today is quite similar to the world cyberpunk emerged from and responded to.

For fun: Take up the White House burger.

A tawdry meal of kings,

