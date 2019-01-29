The journalism crisis: BuzzFeed—along with HuffPost and a number of local newspapers—recently underwent a round of brutal layoffs. Will Oremus analyzes the situation, one sadly emblematic of the current state of digital media. Jenny G. Zhang interviews an unpaid BuzzFeed quizmaster—who drove a massive amount of traffic to the site—about her thoughts on this news. Meanwhile, Mike Pesca looks at the broader state of the field and discusses why the digital media business model is broken. (Hint: It has to do with Big Tech.)

Pinky and the brain: Since Trump’s inauguration, several officials who were at various points thought of as the actual minds running the White House have resigned or been fired. Dahlia Lithwick notices one man still standing: Stephen Miller, the senior adviser behind many of the administration’s cruelest immigration policies. Why aren’t more people paying attention to his actions?

“Take back control”: HBO’s Brexit centers on the big data machinations of Dominic Cummings (Benedict Cumberbatch), the mastermind of the Leave campaign. But does the film’s portrayal of smoke-filled rooms get the facts of Brexit right? Ellin Stein investigates. Meanwhile, Josh Keating reports on the latest developments in the real-life Brexit mess.

Your brain on e-cigarettes: Across the U.S., lawmakers and regulators are trying to crack down on vaping among teens, even though the practice is estimated to be 95 percent less harmful than smoking. Jacob Grier says this moral panic is a symptom of anti-smoker bias, and it’s ultimately bad for public health: Vaping, he argues, is just “one of many moderately risky activities that consenting adults should be free to engage in.”

For fun: A Patriots fan on what it’s like for your team to be so hated.

So, what do YOU think of Tom Brady?

Nitish