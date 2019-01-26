Hundreds Feared Dead After Dam Collapse in Brazil

People from the community of Alfredo Torres look at the mud-hit area a day after the collapse of a dam at an iron-ore mine belonging to Brazil’s giant mining company Vale near the town of Brumadinho in the state of Minas Gerias in southeastern Brazil, on January 26, 2019. MAURO PIMENTEL/Getty Images

The Brazilian town of Brumadinho became the site of unbearable desperation and sadness Saturday as hundreds of people waited for news about their loved ones a day after a dam collapse. Rescue workers continued the Sisyphean work of digging through mud to try to find survivors after a dam collapse at a mine released “a wave of red iron ore waste” and caused the “worst environmental catastrophe in the country’s recent history,” reports the Guardian.

At least 34 people were dead as of Satruday afternoon, according to the New York Times. Although there were some signs of hope throughout the day as authorities said they had found 43 people alive, the death toll is almost certain to rise as the number of missing was almost 300. As the hours tick by, the already slim chance of finding many survivors kept on declining. Firefighters found a bus that they said was likely filled with bodies but rescue workers lacked the specialized equipment needed to bury it out from under yards of mud. Around 100 workers were having lunch in a canteen when they were engulfed by mud. “Unfortunately, at this point, the chances of finding survivors are minimal. We’re likely to just be recovering bodies,” Romeu Zema, the governor of the state of Minas Gerais, said.

Attention immediately turned to Vale, the mining company that operated the dam. A report in a local newspaper said that the firm had been granted an expedited license to expand in December, a move that local environmental groups say did not follow the letter of the law. This tragedy comes a few year after Vale experienced another accident with a dam that resulted in deaths. In 2015, a dam administered by Vale and Australia’s BHP Billiton collapsed and killed 19 people only 75 miles away from the site of the current tragedy.