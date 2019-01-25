Ann Coulter speaks onstage during at Politicon 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Politicon) Rich Polk/Getty Images

And now for the backlash. After Donald Trump caved on Friday, agreeing to temporarily reopen the government in exchange for, well, bupkis, he was not universally hailed as the hero he envisioned himself as.

The three-week continuing resolution is pretty much the same deal Democrats had been offering since this whole thing started—and more or less the same one Trump and Republicans had agreed to prior to the shutdown, before the president changed his mind under pressure from hard-line conservatives. In announcing the deal, Trump seemed to acknowledge that his right-wing allies weren’t going to like what he had to say. “Many disagree,” he said from the White House Rose Garden, “but I really feel that working with Democrats and Republicans, we can make a truly great and secure deal happen for everyone.”

The immediate reaction from conservative media, however, was mixed—or least not as uniformly critical of Trump as you might expect given he was just bested on the national stage by Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, both of whom refused to negotiate over border funding while parts of the government were shuttered. While the Ann Coulters and Mike Cernovichs of the world were quick to blast the president for being a political coward, others like Bill O’Reilly instead focused on the short-term nature of the bill, which will give Trump the chance to hold the government hostage again in three weeks if and when Congress fails to find a comprehensive immigration deal to his liking. As Nicole Hemmer, an assistant professor at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center, points out, there is a fault line running between those who are border absolutists and those who are Trump loyalists. “Conservative media, like conservatives in general, are divided,” she observed on Twitter.

Here’s a smattering of initial reactions from right-wing media personalities.

Ann Coulter:

Good news for George Herbert Walker Bush: As of today, he is no longer the biggest wimp ever to serve as President of the United States. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 25, 2019

Mike Cernovich:

Nancy Pelosi is alpha. — Mike Cernovich 🦍🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) January 25, 2019

Michael Malice:

Apparently a wall isn't as good as a cave — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) January 25, 2019

John Cardillo:

You cannot give Democrats an inch.



You have to crush them and make them beg for mercy, then deny them that mercy.



It is the only way to deal with the left. https://t.co/Hati0hGMOG — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 25, 2019

Kurt Schlichter:

If Trump fails to get a wall I'll just have to settle for only 90% of what I wanted.🤷🏼‍♂️ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 25, 2019

Bill O’Reilly:

Political chess game continues. President Trump reopens government - a good thing. Gives Dems three weeks to make a border security deal. Reasonable. Advantage Trump today. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) January 25, 2019

Sean Hannity:

Jeanine Pirro:

Congrats to @realDonaldTrump! Catch my take on 'Justice' tomorrow night at 9p ET! — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) January 25, 2019