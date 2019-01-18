The Gist

Know Your Memes, or Be Fooled by Them

The internet’s briefest form of (dis)information is here to stay. So what’s the best way to understand it?

By

On the Gist, the knife-wielding skills of Nancy Pelosi.

In the interview, An Xiao Mina has tracked the meme from its goofy origins to its use in anti-authoritarian protest and (more recently) disinformation. What’s next, and how can we minimize the harm caused by the internet’s worst actors? An Xiao Mina is the author of Memes to Movements: How the World’s Most Viral Media Is Changing Social Protest and Power.

In the Spiel, Pelosi can’t go to Afghanistan because Trump is one impetuous manbaby.

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.

