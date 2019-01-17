Atlanta Man Arrested for Alleged Terrorist Plot to “Blow a Hole in the White House”

People look across Pennsylvania Ave. towards the White House Jan. 11, 2019 in Washington, DC. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

A Georgia man was arrested Wednesday and charged with a terrorist plot to attack the White House, as well as the Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial. Hasher Jallal Taheb had been on the FBI’s radar since March, when a member of member of Taheb’s Atlanta-area community reported to local authorities that he had “become radicalized, changed his name and made plans to travel abroad,” according to court documents.

In October, the 21-year-old told an FBI information that he “wished to conduct an attack in the United States against targets such as the White House and the Statue of Liberty” and last month told an undercover FBI agent that “they could do more damage” in the U.S. rather than traveling abroad to carry out terrorist acts where they would be “one of many.” A week later, on Dec. 7th Taheb had a hand-drawn diagram of the White House’s West Wing in a composition notebook when he asked for help getting weapons and explosives from an undercover agent.

A week later, Taheb uploaded a 40-page manifesto to Google Docs, stressing the importance of “defensive jihad” and began discussing online with undercover agents an imminent attack. Taheb said he wanted to carry out an attack Thursday in D.C. and met with undercover agents in a Buford, Georgia parking lot to exchange his car for “three semi-automatic assault rifles, three explosive devices with remote initiation and one AT-4,” the document states. When he made the exchange for backpacks full of the weapons and explosives, Taheb was arrested.