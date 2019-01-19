Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, BuzzFeed’s new report on Trump.

Earlier this week Rep. Steve King was denounced by much of his party because of remarks he gave to the New York Times about white supremacy. He may have misspoken or chosen to change his wording if given the chance, but according to the Storm Lake Times’ Art Cullen, who has been covering King for years in Iowa and recently wrote about King in the Guardian, that’s just not his style. But his straight talk won’t work in Iowa if it’s riddled with dishonesty. Art Cullen is here to discuss.

In the Spiel, feeding the anger machine.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.