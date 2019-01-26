Ann Coulter speaks onstage during Politicon 2018 at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Rich Polk/Getty Images

Conservative right-wing pundit Ann Coulter was once one of Donald Trump’s biggest cheerleaders. Now you can put her squarely on the side of disappointed Trump supporters who are having trouble coming to terms with the way they were seemingly lied to by the commander in chief. Bill Maher sarcastically asked Coulter this week how on earth she could have missed the fact that maybe Trump isn’t the most truthful of fellows. “You voted for him— Donald Trump—and now you’re finding out he’s a lying conman. What was your first clue?” Maher asked. Coulter replied: “OK, I’m a very stupid girl, fine.”

Maher brought up the tweet Coulter sent out after Trump agreed to temporarily reopen the government without receiving any money for the border wall. “Good news for George Herbert Walker Bush: As of today, he is no longer the biggest wimp ever to serve as President of the United States,” she wrote.

Coulter did go on to defend Trump’s wall proposal, saying that those who oppose the president don’t seem to understand why it’s so popular among Trump’s base. It is employers who want to mass migration into the United States that allow them to keep wages low. “The Koch brothers—they want it. Rupert Murdoch wants it, my party wants it. Why hasn’t Trump been able to get it through for the first two years? Because the Republicans don’t want it,” she added. “It’s all of mass immigration, it’s our legal immigration, it’s no E-Verify. The wall is a big part of that, and you’re being played to have everybody keep acting like this is some racist thing.”

Coulter vehemently pushed back against Maher’s suggestion that a wall won’t work to keep people out. “If you think walls don’t work tell it to Netanyahu,” she said. Coulter also acknowledged she “wonders” what happened to Trump’s promise that Mexico would pay for the wall, but later seemed to defend him on that point. “In trump’s defense he never said they would pre-pay for it … he laid this out very clearly,” Coulter said. While she is clearly dissatisfied with Trump, she said she could still be wooed back into the fold. “Just keep your promise and I’m right back in his camp,” Coulter said.

Even as she isn’t happy with the president, Coulter still made it clear she thinks the special counsel’s investigation is useless. “I’m telling you how to get Trump. He promised something for 18 months and he lied about it,” she said. “That’s how you get Trump, it’s not this Russia nonsense. You are so wasting time.”