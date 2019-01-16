The Good Fight Podcast

Future Identity

The case for making group membership less salient in America.

In this episode of the Good Fight, Yascha Mounk talks to Coleman Hughes, a young black writer quickly making a big name for himself, about how to fight discrimination against minorities without making group membership more salient than it already is.

