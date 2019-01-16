Listen to Coleman Hughes:

In this episode of the Good Fight, Yascha Mounk talks to Coleman Hughes, a young black writer quickly making a big name for himself, about how to fight discrimination against minorities without making group membership more salient than it already is.

Email: thegoodfight@newamerica.org

Twitter: @Yascha_Mounk

This podcast was made in collaboration with New America.

Podcast production by John Taylor Williams.