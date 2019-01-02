The Good Fight Podcast

Liberalism Without Borders

Why the values of liberal democracy are not confined to the West.

By

Listen to Sagarika Ghose:

In this episode of the Good Fight, Yascha Mounk talks to Sagarika Ghose, author of Why I Am a Liberal, about the populist threat to liberal democracy in India, the prospects of defeating Narendra Modi, and why liberalism has relevance beyond the West.

Email: thegoodfight@newamerica.org
﻿Twitter: @Yascha_Mounk

﻿This podcast was made in collaboration with New America.

Podcast production by John T. Williams.

History India Journalism Podcasts