Listen to Sagarika Ghose:

In this episode of the Good Fight, Yascha Mounk talks to Sagarika Ghose, author of Why I Am a Liberal, about the populist threat to liberal democracy in India, the prospects of defeating Narendra Modi, and why liberalism has relevance beyond the West.

Email: thegoodfight@newamerica.org

﻿Twitter: @Yascha_Mounk

﻿This podcast was made in collaboration with New America.

Podcast production by John T. Williams.