Will the Trump Administration Help Central America?

How to make a difference in the region.

León Krauze talks to Cynthia Arnson, director of the Latin America program at the Wilson Center, about the crisis of violence in Central America, who is migrating, how President Donald Trump’s policies affect the region, and the need to move beyond aid to building infrastructure.

