In this episode of the Good Fight podcast, Yascha Mounk talks to Helen Pluckrose, editor of Areo magazine and one of the perpetrators of the “Sokal Squared” hoax, about her opposition to the postmodern turn of parts of the left, whether a form of liberal universalism is feasible, and how to call out the shortcomings of the left without becoming a tool of the right.

Email: thegoodfight@newamerica.org

Twitter: @Yascha_Mounk

This podcast was made in collaboration with New America.

Podcast production by John T. Williams.