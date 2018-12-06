To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Get More Trumpcast Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Trumpcast Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Virginia Heffernan tackles the history of Trump-Russia ties with Seth Abramson, author of Proof of Collusion: How Trump Betrayed America and an arbiter of curatorial journalism. Virginia poses questions to Seth from Twitter, including a speed round examining the role of women in whitewashing Trump, the prospective futures of Ivanka Trump and Michael Flynn, and the best- and worst-case scenarios for Trump at this point.

Further reading:

• “Trump-Russia Is Too Complex to Report. We Need a New Kind of Journalism” by Seth Abramson in the Guardian

• Politico’s ultimate Trump-Russia chart

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Merritt Jacob.