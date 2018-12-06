Trumpcast

Those ’80s Moments That Politicized Trump

We explore why the Trump-Russia story goes back decades.

Virginia Heffernan tackles the history of Trump-Russia ties with Seth Abramson, author of Proof of Collusion: How Trump Betrayed America and an arbiter of curatorial journalism. Virginia poses questions to Seth from Twitter, including a speed round examining the role of women in whitewashing Trump, the prospective futures of Ivanka Trump and Michael Flynn, and the best- and worst-case scenarios for Trump at this point.

Further reading:

• “Trump-Russia Is Too Complex to Report. We Need a New Kind of Journalism” by Seth Abramson in the Guardian
Politico’s ultimate Trump-Russia chart

