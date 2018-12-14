“Those are the basic facts”: Conservative mainstay the Weekly Standard shuttered on Friday at age 23. Mark Joseph Stern laments that its closure is terrible for conservatives and journalism as a whole, especially since the magazine had “emerged as one of the very few conservative outlets to resist Trumpism.” R.I.P.

Not mad enough: In today’s toxic media climate, 1976’s Network looks increasingly prophetic. So it seems an ideal time for an adaption, starring Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston, to land on Broadway. And yet, something’s missing, writes Isaac Butler.

When you have the chance: Congress only has a week left to undo the FCC’s repeal of net neutrality regulations, and the House of Representatives still needs a significant number of members to sign on to a resolution to achieve this—including Democrats who have taken money from telecommunications firms. April Glaser breaks down the state of this frontier of the net neutrality battle.

Don’t like people laughin’: The Mule stars Clint Eastwood as yet another crusty old man on his last ride—this time, he’s an unlikely drug runner. But Keith Phipps says it’s one of the actor’s best performances ever.

For fun: See the Geminid meteor shower!

