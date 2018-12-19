Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, why Mick Mulvaney’s trash talk didn’t cost him a job under Trump.

In the interview, is the alt-right waning? An expert on the movement, George Hawley, says that de-platforming worked to counter hateful figures like Milo Yiannopoulos and Alex Jones and that the news media may have overestimated their cunning—throwing memes at the wall until some of them stick—to begin with. Hawley is a professor of politics at the University of Alabama and the author of The Alt-Right: What Everyone Needs to Know.

In the Spiel, some Pesca family lore on befriending Harlem Globetrotter Meadowlark Lemon.

