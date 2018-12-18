Trumpcast

Trump’s 2013 Deal With Aras Agalarov

After making known his intentions to run for the U.S. presidency, Trump went to Moscow and signed with “Putin’s builder.”

In Part 2 of Virginia Heffernan’s talk with Proof of Collusion author Seth Abramson, the pair puts Donald Trump’s trip to the Miss Universe pageant in Moscow in 2013 under a microscopic lens. Plus, Trump’s ambition to build enormous Russian towers, his relationship with evangelicals, and a sketch exploring how Trumpian logic could “fix journalism.”

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Merritt Jacob.

