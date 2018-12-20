Trumpcast

A Foxhole in the Cyberwar

A roundtable discussion on Russia, info tech, and what Trump truly wanted from the country’s oligarchy.

By

Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Virginia Heffernan hosts a roundtable, with author Karen Schwartz and cyberwar expert Molly McKew, exploring Russia’s relationship to tech, Facebook and Silicon Valley, the creepy control mentality of billionaire socialites, and the difference between mafias and oligarchic systems. Features a short cameo of ex-FIFA official Chuck Blazer’s $6,000 Trump Tower apartment for cats.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Merritt Jacob.

Donald Trump Podcasts Russia