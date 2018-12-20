Get More Trumpcast Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Trumpcast Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Virginia Heffernan hosts a roundtable, with author Karen Schwartz and cyberwar expert Molly McKew, exploring Russia’s relationship to tech, Facebook and Silicon Valley, the creepy control mentality of billionaire socialites, and the difference between mafias and oligarchic systems. Features a short cameo of ex-FIFA official Chuck Blazer’s $6,000 Trump Tower apartment for cats.

