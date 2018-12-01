It’s All About Mogilevich

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Virginia Heffernan talks to Craig Unger, author of House of Trump, House of Putin, about Semion Mogilevich, the financial genius behind the Russian mafia, and his connections to Trump Tower. They also discuss money laundering, Felix Sater, the odd connection with Chabad, double agents, and the role of Rudy Giuliani.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Shasha Léonard.