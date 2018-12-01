Trumpcast

It’s All About Mogilevich

How Trump Tower is like WeWork for the mafia.

By

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Listen to Trumpcast via Apple PodcastsOvercastSpotifyStitcher, or Google Play.

Virginia Heffernan talks to Craig Unger, author of House of Trump, House of Putin, about Semion Mogilevich, the financial genius behind the Russian mafia, and his connections to Trump Tower. They also discuss money laundering, Felix Sater, the odd connection with Chabad, double agents, and the role of Rudy Giuliani.

Further reading:

• House Intelligence Committee Will Investigate Trump Company’s Plan to Give Putin a $50 Million Penthouse
• Dirty Money: Trump and the Kazakh Connection
• Five Things to Know About Russian Oligarch Oleg Deripaska

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Shasha Léonard.

Donald Trump Podcasts Vladimir Putin