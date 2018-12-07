Trump: Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Is “Dumb as a Rock” and “Lazy as Hell”

Rex Tillerson and Trump at the White House on Oct. 16, 2017. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Well, on Thursday former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a CBS interview that Donald Trump was “undisciplined,” “doesn’t like to read,” and would frequently insist on courses of action that “violate[d] the law.” (Tillerson wasn’t too specific on that last point, but it sounds like he was referring to treaties and regulations and such, not, like, Trump telling Tillerson to help him rob a bank.)

So, therefore, of course:

Mike Pompeo is doing a great job, I am very proud of him. His predecessor, Rex Tillerson, didn’t have the mental capacity needed. He was dumb as a rock and I couldn’t get rid of him fast enough. He was lazy as hell. Now it is a whole new ballgame, great spirit at State! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

Tillerson also said in his CBS interview that the meeting at which Trump asked him to be Secretary of State was the first meeting he’d ever had with Trump, which sounds like a really, really good and thorough way to hire someone for the world’s most crucial diplomatic job. (At the time, Trump called Tillerson “one of the truly great business leaders of the world” and praised his “deep, deep insights” into foreign affairs.)

Fun … fun stuff.