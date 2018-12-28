Trump Threatens to Close “Southern Border Entirely” if He Doesn’t Get Wall Funding

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump make their way across the South Lawn of the White House after returning on Marine One from their surprise trip to Al Asad Air Base in Iraq to visit troops, on December 27, 2018 in Washington, D.C. Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is getting impatient with the partial government shutdown he created, and now is threatening to shut down the entire U.S-Mexico border if Democrats don’t give in to his demands to fund the wall. “We will be forced to close the Southern Border entirely if the Obstructionist Democrats do not give us the money to finish the Wall & also change the ridiculous immigration laws that our Country is saddled with,” the president tweeted at the beginning of the seventh day of the partial government shutdown.

We will be forced to close the Southern Border entirely if the Obstructionist Democrats do not give us the money to finish the Wall & also change the ridiculous immigration laws that our Country is saddled with. Hard to believe there was a Congress & President who would approve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2018

He then went on to write a series of tweets in which he said that closing the border would be a “profit making operation” because the “United States loses soooo much money on Trade with Mexico under NAFTA.” For Trump, there are two options: “Either we build (finish) the Wall or we close the Border.”

....The United States looses soooo much money on Trade with Mexico under NAFTA, over 75 Billion Dollars a year (not including Drug Money which would be many times that amount), that I would consider closing the Southern Border a “profit making operation.” We build a Wall or..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2018

.....close the Southern Border. Bring our car industry back into the United States where it belongs. Go back to pre-NAFTA, before so many of our companies and jobs were so foolishly sent to Mexico. Either we build (finish) the Wall or we close the Border...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2018

The president also went on to threaten to slash aid to Central American countries. “Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador are doing nothing for the United States but taking our money. Word is that a new Caravan is forming in Honduras and they are doing nothing about it. We will be cutting off all aid to these 3 countries - taking advantage of U.S. for years!” he wrote.

.....Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador are doing nothing for the United States but taking our money. Word is that a new Caravan is forming in Honduras and they are doing nothing about it. We will be cutting off all aid to these 3 countries - taking advantage of U.S. for years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2018

The words mark an escalation for the president who had previously said that if Democrats refused to build the wall then the government would remain partially shut. “I can’t tell you when the government’s going to be open,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday. “I can tell you it’s not going to be open until we have a wall or fence, whatever they’d like to call it.” This, however, was not the first time the president has threatened to close the southern border entirely.

Mexico should move the flag waving Migrants, many of whom are stone cold criminals, back to their countries. Do it by plane, do it by bus, do it anyway you want, but they are NOT coming into the U.S.A. We will close the Border permanently if need be. Congress, fund the WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2018

Even though the president seems to be doing his best to try to get Americans to blame Democrats for the partial government shutdown, it seems most aren’t buying it. A Reuters/Ipsos poll released Thursday found that 47 percent of Americans blame Trump for the shutdown, compared to 33 percent who say Democrats are to blame.