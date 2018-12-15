Trump, the NRA, and More Illegal Activity

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

León Krauze talks to Mike Spies, a reporter for nonprofit news outlet the Trace, which covers the U.S. gun violence crisis. Spies broke a story about how the NRA and the Trump campaign coordinated their advertising strategies during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Also covered: The NRA’s $30 million contribution in support of Trump in 2016—which is an exceptional amount of money for the association—Maria Butina, and what it will take to turn around the U.S. gun crisis.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Merritt Jacob.