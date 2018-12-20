Activists hold signs during a Tax March D.C. event on the U.S. Capitol East Lawn April 17. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Tax cuts turn 1: Jordan Weissmann highlights the ups and downs of the Trump tax cuts’ first year. Spoiler alert: “While there are some faint signs that the bill may have boosted investment and pay around the margins, you basically have to squint to see them.”

Gotcha! Late Friday night, a Texas judge struck down the entirety of the Affordable Care Act. There’s no way the decision will stand, and actually, Obamacare is pretty popular these days, even among Republicans, so what exactly was Judge Reed O’Connor doing? Christina S. Ho argues that it was a way to “troll the libs.”

Workers of Silicon Valley, unite: Facebook has weathered a large number of scandals regarding its data-sharing practices this year—because its previously devoted employees have finally chosen to talk to the media about their concerns. Siva Vaidhyanathan claims that its workers have to lead the way in making change, because Facebook is not going to be held accountable by its users or the government any time soon. Meanwhile, Aaron Mak spoke with several members of the #DeleteFacebook movement about why they quit and what they learned. (And our art director made this amazing animation for it!)

Farewell, TV Club: We bid adieu to TV Club 2018 today. Check out Todd VanDerWerff on why YouTube was the best TV, Sonia Saraiya on the medium’s chaotic year, Tara Ariano on Peak TV not being good enough anymore, and Willa Paskin on calling it out. For the completionists, check out the whole set now that it’s done.

For fun: I want these $130 smart holiday string lights.

No idea where I’d put them, though,

Dawnthea