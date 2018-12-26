Trump Surprises U.S. Troops in Iraq For His First Trip to Combat Zone

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet members of the US military during an unannounced trip to Al Asad Air Base in Iraq on December 26, 2018. SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

President Donald Trump had a little Christmas surprise for U.S. troops in Iraq on Wednesday. The commander in chief and first lady Melania Trump took a secret overnight flight out of Washington and Air Force One landed at the Al Asad Air Base west of Baghdad. “President Trump and the First Lady traveled to Iraq late on Christmas night to visit with our troops and Senior Military leadership to thank them for their service, their success, and their sacrifice and to wish them a Merry Christmas,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders wrote on Twitter.

The visit, which was set to last around three hours, marked the first time that Trump visited a conflict zone since he came into office.Some in the military had criticized Trump for failing to visit troops in a conflict zone, particularly considering his predecessors did just that much earlier in their presidencies. President George W. Bush, for example, visited troops in Iraq in November 2003, around eight months after he sent troops there. President Barack Obama, meanwhile, made his first trip to Iraq as president in April 2008, around three months after taking office.

Trump has frequently talked about how he sees it as a priority to bring troops home from foreign conflicts, claiming other countries take advantage of the United States when it comes to the military. And his visit to Iraq comes shortly after he ordered a withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria and a decrease in the number of troops in Afghanistan. Trump has yet to announce any plans for the approximately 5,000 U.S. troops that remain in Iraq. “We’re, right now, the policemen of the world and we’re paying for it,” Trump said on Christmas Day during a video conference call with troops. “And we can be the policemen of the world, but other countries have to help us.”

Trump continued with that theme Wednesday. “We’re no longer the suckers, folks,” Trump told American troops in Iraq. “We’re respected again as a nation.” He also defended his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Syria. “I made it clear from the beginning that our mission in Syria was to strip ISIS of its military strongholds,” Trump said.

Trump’s visit to Iraq came shortly after Trump forced Defense Secretary James Mattis to leave earlier than expected. When Mattis resigned he said he would stay on until the end of February but Trump said Sunday that Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan will be taking over as acting secretary of Defense on Jan. 1.