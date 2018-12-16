Trump Says SNL Sketches Are “Real Scandal” That “Should be Tested in Courts”

President Donald Trump woke up in a bad mood Sunday morning, and knew just where to aim his ire: his good old friends at the media. Mere hours after Saturday Night LIve aired a sketch in which it imagined a magical world in which Trump was never president, the commander in chief blasted his critics in the media and wondered why criticizing him was legal in the first place. We know he was mad at Saturday Night Live because he specifically mentioned the show in his tweet.
“A REAL scandal is the one sided coverage, hour by hour, of networks like NBC & Democrat spin machines like Saturday Night Live,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “It is all nothing less than unfair news coverage and Dem commercials. Should be tested in courts, can’t be legal? Only defame & belittle! Collusion?”
Trump has never been shy about criticizing the media of course. In October, for example, shortly after 11 people were killed at a Pittsburgh synagogue, the president said that the “great anger in our Country” was caused at least “in part by inaccurate, and even fraudulent, reporting of the news. He went on to call the “Fake News Media” the “true Enemy of the People.”
Yet even as his criticism of the media has become common, the president’s tweet stood out Sunday because he seemed to be implying that parody should be against the law if he is being targeted. Trump apparently really didn’t like SNL’s cold open, which was a take on It’s a Wonderful Life titled It’s a Wonderful Trump.
Trump’s anti-media screed was the jumping off point for a Sunday morning Twitter rant on a variety of topics in which the theme was often the “witch hunt” against him. He once again misleadingly mentioned missing text messages between former FBI agents before criticizing his former lawyer Michael Cohen and the special counsel. He then went on to quote Ken Starr saying that “there is no evidence or proof of collusion.”
Support our journalism
Help us continue covering the news and issues important to you—and get ad-free podcasts and bonus segments, members-only content, and other great benefits.Join Slate Plus