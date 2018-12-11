Trumpcast

The Depths of Disinformation in 2016

A play-by-play of what first helped bury the Trump-Russia story.

By

Virginia Heffernan talks to David Corn, Washington bureau chief for Mother Jones and co-author (with Michael Isikoff) of Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin’s War on America and the Election of Donald Trump. They talk about lack of media attention on Trump-Russia ties around the election, the carnival cast of characters that come with political scandals, and of course, collusion.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Merritt Jacob.

