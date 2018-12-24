Trump Goes on Epic Christmas Eve Twitter Rant: “I Am All Alone (Poor Me) in White House”

President Donald Trump participates in the signing ceremony for the First Step Act and the Juvenile Justice Reform Act in the Oval Office of the White House on December 21, 2018 in Washington, D.C. Win McNamee/Getty Images

At this point in Donald Trump’s presidency, it’s clear that whenever the commander in chief is left alone in the White House, he grabs his phone and starts tweeting. And Christmas Eve was no exception as the president stayed in Washington amid a partial government shutdown rather than go to Mar-a-Lago as is his tradition. So instead of playing golf, the president is throwing a bit of a pity party for himself.

“I am all alone (poor me) in the White House waiting for the Democrats to come back and make a deal on desperately needed Border Security,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “At some point the Democrats not wanting to make a deal will cost our Country more money than the Border Wall we are all talking about. Crazy!”

That was the president’s 10th tweet in the space of three hours but it came full circle, considering he started his day o’ ranting complaining about Democrats and their supposed hypocrisy when it came to the border wall. “Virtually every Democrat we are dealing with today strongly supported a Border Wall or Fence,” Trump wrote, claiming they only “turned against it” after he made it a central point of his platform.

The commander in chief then quickly changed tack and seemed to be continuing his fight with Sen. Bob Corker, pushing back against those who say he let U.S. allies down by abruptly withdrawing troops from Syria. “To those few Senators who think I don’t like or appreciate being allied with other countries, they are wrong, I DO,” he wrote. But many countries “take advantage” of the United States. “General Mattis did not see this as a problem,” he added. “I DO, and it is being fixed!”

The commander in chief then changed topics yet again, and picked up the baton on yet another fight from the weekend, criticizing Brett McGurk, the top U.S. envoy in the fight against ISIS who decided to move forward his resignation in protest of the president’s Syria policy. Over the weekend, Trump had said he didn’t know who McGurk even was, but it seems his memory had been jogged by Monday. McGurk “was the Obama appointee who was responsible for loading up airplanes with 1.8 Billion Dollars in CASH & sending it to Iran as part of the horrific Iran Nuclear Deal (now terminated) approved by Little Bob Corker,” Trump wrote.

Then the president seemed to have needed to vent a little and sent an all-caps tweet: “AMERICA IS RESPECTED AGAIN!”

Right after that tweet, the president seemed to think the best way to show how America is respected again was to criticize the independent Federal Reserve. “The only problem our economy has is the Fed,” Trump wrote as stocks fell.

At this point, it seems Trump was fuming and he decided to bring up an issue from earlier in the month, denying he ever “lashed out” at the acting attorney general. “This is a made up story, one of many, by the Fake News Media!” he wrote.

The president then went back to the issue of the wall, saying that it “is different than the 25 Billion Dollars in Border Security.” He used the opportunity to criticize the media again, saying that “the reporting has been inaccurate on the point.”

Trump then whiplashed back to Syria, and this time included a little praise to Saudi Arabia for good measure, saying the country had agreed to “spend the necessary money needed to help rebuild Syria.” He used that as proof that his decision to withdraw troops was the right one. “See? Isn’t it nice when immensely wealthy countries help rebuild their neighbors rather than a Great Country, the U.S., that is 5000 miles away,” he wrote. “Thanks to Saudi A!”

Phew. Will that be the end of Christmas Eve musings for the tweeting president? One sign that it could be is that On Monday afternoon, Melania Trump was photographed boarding a plane to return to Washington.